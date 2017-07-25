Alice Cooper discovers he owns valuable Andy Warhol print that was stored for 40 years

ABC/Randy HolmesAlice Cooper is probably the world’s most famous shock rocker, so it wouldn’t be so shocking if he had some skeletons — or perhaps even a boa constrictor — tucked away in his closets. But how about a piece of art by Andy Warhol possibly worth millions of dollars?

Cooper’s longtime manager, Shep Gordon, tells The Guardian that a 1964 silkscreen of an electric chair from Warhol’s infamous Death and Disaster series that Alice had forgotten he’d owned was recently discovered after sitting for 40 years in a storage …read more


