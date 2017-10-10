Alice Cooper plots 2018 US headlining tour in support of “Paranormal” album

Courtesy of earMUSICAfter wrapping up a late-summer North American tour with Deep Purple and Edgar Winter, Alice Cooper has scheduled a 2018 headlining trek of Canada and the U.S. in support of the shock rocker’s 2017 album, Paranormal, in March. The outing, dubbed “A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper,” kicks off March 1 in the Canadian city of Windsor, Ontario, and is plotted out through a March 29 concert in Indianapolis.

Tickets for almost all of the shows will go on sale on Friday, October 13. The exceptions are a March 2 …read more