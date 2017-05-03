Alice Cooper reuniting with ex-band mates for special performance in Nashville this month

Kevin Kane/WireImageAlice Cooper will reunite with the three other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper Band during his concert in Nashville on Sunday, May 14. The shock rocker’s show that night at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall will include a special mini set featuring his old band mates and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith, and guitarist Michael Bruce.

The performance will mark the only time Cooper is planning to reunite with Dunaway, Smith and Bruce during his current "Spend