Alice Cooper reveals how his new record, “Paranormal,” became an accidental concept album

earMUSICAlice Cooper‘s North American summer tour with Deep Purple and Edgar Winter winds down Sunday in Cincinnati. While the shock rocker mainly has been playing classic songs on the trek, he actually has a whole album of new tunes called Paranormal that was released in July.

Cooper tells ABC Radio that Paranormal is concept album that he didn’t intend to be one.

“[My collaborators and I] wrote 13 really great songs, and then, listening back to them, I realized that I had accidentally written a concept album,” Alice admits …read more