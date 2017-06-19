Alice Cooper to reunite with original band mates at UK concerts

Rob Fenn/© earMUSICLast month, Alice Cooper reunited with the three other surviving members of the original Alice Cooper Band for a special set during his concert in Nashville, and now the shock rocker has announced plans to perform with his old collaborators again this fall. Cooper will be joined by bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce for a few songs at his five U.K. shows, running from a November 11 concert in Leeds through a November 16 gig in London.

