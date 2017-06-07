Alice Cooper unveils cover art for upcoming album, “Paranormal”; releasing new single on Friday

earMUSICThe cover of Alice Cooper‘s forthcoming studio album, Paranormal, has been revealed at the shock rocker’s official website and at the earMUSIC label’s site. The album features a composite photo by Rob Fenn making it appear that Cooper has two heads.

Meanwhile, the record’s lead single, a track called “Paranoic Personality,” will arrive this Friday, June 9.

As previously reported, Paranormal is scheduled to be released on July 28, and was produced by Alice’s longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. The 12-track collection features guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple …read more