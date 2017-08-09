Alice Cooper’s backing band to play free Las Vegas club show Friday before launch of shock rocker’s summer tour

Courtesy of Alice Cooper BandAlice Cooper kicks off his North American summer tour with Deep Purple and Edgar Winter this Saturday in Las Vegas, but in advance of the trek, the members of the shock rocker’s backing band will play a special free pop-up gig in Sin City on Friday. The show will take place at The Sayers Club inside the SLS Las Vegas hotel, and will begin at 10 p.m. local time, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

The concert will feature Alice Cooper band members Tommy Henriksen, Nita Strauss, Glenn Sobel, Ryan Roxie …read more


