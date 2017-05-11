Alice Cooper’s new album, “Paranormal,” due in July, featuring U2, ZZ Top, Deep Purple members

ABC/Randy HolmesAlice Cooper has unveiled full details about his forthcoming studio effort, which is titled Paranormal and will be released on July 28. The 12-track collection features guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover, as well as by the three surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band — bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

Cooper collaborated on three new songs with Dunaway, Smith and Bruce, and those tracks will appear on a special bonus mini-album packaged with Paranormal that also will feature …read more