Alice Cooper’s new album, “Paranormal,” featuring famous rockers and old band mates, materializes today

earMUSICAlice Cooper‘s latest studio album, Paranormal, gets its release today, July 28. The shock rocker enlisted some big-name rockers to play on the 12-track collection — U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

In addition, Cooper reunited with the three other surviving members of his original Alice Cooper Band — bassist Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce — to write and record two tracks, which appear on a bonus disc packaged with the album.

While a number of Alice’s recent records have been concept albums, he …read more