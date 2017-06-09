Alice Cooper’s watching his back on new single, “Paranoiac Personality”

earMUSICAlice Cooper‘s latest studio album, Paranormal, won’t hit stores until July 28, but the shock rocker has just released the record’s lead single, a heavy-rocking tune titled “Paranoiac Personality.”

The track is available as a digital download and via streaming services, and you also can check it out at the earMUSIC label’s YouTube channel.

“Paranoiac Personality” is a mid-tempo rocker featuring some blistering guitar work that accompanies Cooper as he growls about the people he’s sure are out to get him.

“I’m smelling a conspiracy, telling lies about me constantly,” Alice …read more