All hail the Goblin King: David Bowie’s ‘Labyrinth’ soundtrack being reissued

The soundtrack for one of David Bowie's signature movies is getting the reissue treatment.

The soundtrack to the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth will be reissued on vinyl May 12. The package replicates the album’s original jacket and artwork, plus the inner sleeve of photos of Bowie in the film.

Directed by late Muppets creator Jim Henson, Labyrinth tells the story of a young girl, played by a then-15-year-old Jennifer Connelly, who travels to the center of an otherworldly maze to rescue her infant brother after she unwittingly wishes him away. Bowie plays Jareth, the Goblin King, who takes possession of the child. …read more