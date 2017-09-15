“All of a sudden, yacht rock is cool!” Michael McDonald’s back with first album of original material in 17 years

Credit: Timothy WhiteToday, Michael McDonald releases Wide Open, his first new album of original material in 17 years. His last three albums were covers of classic Motown and soul songs, so when it came to writing new songs, he felt a little insecure — because those old songs are so good.

“I think with any project that you do as a songwriter, in the back of your mind, you’re going, ‘Are these songs really up to speed…are they up to par? Are they relevant?'” he tells ABC Radio. “All those questions are constantly gnawing away …read more