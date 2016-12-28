All-Star Tributes to James Taylor and The Eagles Highlight 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

John P. Filo/CBSThe 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors special aired last night on CBS, and the show featured star-studded tributes to The Eagles, James Taylor and gospel/soul great Mavis Staples, as well as Al Pacino and classical pianist Martha Argerich.

The Eagles portion of the event included a spoken-word homage from Ringo Starr, who joked that Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, his brother-in-law, “forced him” to do it.

Performances came from Bob Seger, who sang “Heartache Tonight,” modern rockers Kings of Leon, who sang “Take It Easy,” country star Vince Gill, who sang “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and Colombian rock singer …read more