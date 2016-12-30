Allan Williams, The Beatles’ First Manager, Dies at Age 86

Allan Williams, left, with Beatles members in 1960 (John Lennon/ Keystone Features/Getty Images)Allan Williams, The Beatles‘ first manager and the man who opened the popular Liverpool club The Jacaranda, died today at the age of 86, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Williams opened The Jacaranda in 1958, and the venue became a popular hangout for local art students, including Beatles members John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Stu Sutcliffe. According to BeatlesBible.com, when the band initially asked for a gig at the club, Williams had some of the members decorate the venue instead.

Allan eventually began booking The Beatles …read more