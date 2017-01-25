Allman Brothers Band Drummer Butch Trucks Dead at 69

Taylor Hill/FilmMagicButch Trucks, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, had died, according to the band’s spokesperson. He was 69.

Trucks passed away Tuesday night, January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Local officers responded to a call at a residence, where Trucks was found dead. The case is still being investigated but foul play is not suspected.

The drummer is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren. “The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch’s friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this …read more