Allman Brothers Band Members Pay Tribute to Butch Trucks

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesThis morning, the sad news broke that founding Allman Brother Band drummer Butch Trucks had died Tuesday night at the age of 69. Now, some of Trucks’ former band mates have issued statements and posted messages paying tribute the veteran musician.

Allman Brothers Band frontman Gregg Allman posted a message on his official website that reads, “I’m heartbroken. I’ve lost another brother and it hurts beyond words. Butch and I knew each other since we were teenagers and we were bandmates for over 45 years. He was a great man and …read more