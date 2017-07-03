“Allure” magazine’s top summer beauty picks under $20

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure magazine, appeared live on ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday to share the magazine’s top beauty picks that the editors cannot live without.

The editors at Allure, who test hundreds of beauty products each month, also shared some tips with GMA on how to use each product effectively, and Lee answered GMA viewers’ questions on how to prevent some common summer-makeup malfunctions.

Below Lee shares her four must-have summer beauty products, all under $20:

1. Exfoliating pads

The older we get, the longer it takes for dead skin cells to slough off, so to keep skin …read more


