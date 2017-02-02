AMA, Other Physicians Say Trump’s Order Could Significantly Affect Medical System

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — With multiple doctors and medical students affected by President Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration and visas from seven Muslim-majority nations, physicians’ groups are warning about the potential for long-term detrimental impacts to the medical community.

The American Medical Association on Wednesday issued a statement expressing worry about how the executive order could adversely affect the U.S. health system overall, especially because international medical graduates are more likely to work in undeserved areas.

“The AMA is concerned that this executive order is negatively impacting patient access to care and creating unintended consequences for our nation’s health care system,” …read more