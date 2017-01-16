Amazon to Accept Food Stamps in Some States

Amazon(NEW YORK) — Amazon.com is now one of seven online food retailers that will soon accept food stamps, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The retail firms will be involved in a two-year pilot program allowing participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase their groceries online.

"Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. "We're looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income


