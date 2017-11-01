American Psychological Association: Americans more stressed than ever

Purestock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — More Americans are stressed by the future of the nation than ever before, the American Psychological Association’s report “Stress in America.”

The survey found that 63 percent of Americans say the future of the country is “a very or somewhat significant cause of stress.” That figure is higher than the number of Americans who say the sameabout money (62 percent) or work (61 percent).

More than half of Americans, 59 percent, say that this is the lowest point in American history — a datapoint which spans generations that lived through World War II, Vietnam, the Cuban Missile …read more


