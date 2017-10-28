Amputee dresses as Tigger for Halloween

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — An amputee isn’t letting anything hold him back from having a hilarious Halloween costume.

Josh Sundquist, who had his left leg amputated after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at the age of nine, is a pro at creating novel costumes designed not only to give his followers a laugh, but also encourage others toward body positivity.

After transforming into Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast” last year, Sundquist has dressed up as another Disney character this year — Tigger from the iconic Winnie the Pooh series.

A video of his costume has already gone viral …read more