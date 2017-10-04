An Englishman in Paris: New Sting DVD captures April 2017 concert in the French capital

PRNewsfoto/Eagle Rock EntertainmentWhat’s better than April in Paris? A Sting concert in April in Paris. A new concert video featuring an April 2017 performance that Sting gave in the French capital as part of his tour in support of his latest solo album, 57th & 9th, will be released on November 10.

Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and as a digital download. The show featured the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer playing classic tunes by his old band The Police, along …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462