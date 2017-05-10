Angry letter handwritten by John Lennon in 1971 being auctioned online

Michael Putland/Getty ImagesA handwritten letter that John Lennon sent to a U.K. journalist in 1971, complaining about how Apple Records had handled his album Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins, is up for bid via the RR Auction website.

Two Virgins is the experimental 1968 album Lennon made with Yoko Ono, which famously featured a full-length nude photo of the two on its cover. The letter, which Lennon wrote to Martin George of Rock Ink, maintains that Apple Records resisted releasing Two Virgins for months, and then claims that the label’s parent company, EMI, “wrote …read more