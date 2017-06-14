Anita Pallenberg, longtime partner of Keith Richards, dead at 73

© Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty ImageFormer model and actress Anita Pallenberg — who played a crucial role in the history of The Rolling Stones as Brian Jones‘ girlfriend and later Keith Richards‘ — has died at 73. Her death was revealed in an Instagram post by Stella Schnabel, daughter of painter and filmmaker Julian Schnabel.

"I was a little girl thinking I was big but I became a woman through knowing you. The secret lyrical you. My best friend. . The greatest woman I have ever known," Schnabel wrote.


