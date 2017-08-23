Annie Lennox to be honored with George Harrison Global Citizen Award at New York gala next month

Credit: Alexi LubomirskiAnnie Lennox will be presented with a special honor at Global Citizen Live!, an awards ceremony and performance event held on Monday, September 18, in New York City in advance of this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

The founding Eurythmics singer will receive the second annual George Harrison Global Citizen Award for her accomplishments in music and activism at a ceremony at New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

In a statement she sent to Vogue regarding the award, Lennox writes, “At a time when it appears we are …read more