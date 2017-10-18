Another Uptown Girl…or boy? Billy Joel to be a dad again

Kevin MazurBilly Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick welcomed their first child, Della Rose, two years ago. Now the couple is expecting yet another little “Uptown Girl”…or maybe boy.

Billy tells the Belfast Telegraph, “We are due next month.” He didn’t comment on the baby’s sex. This will be the Piano Man’s third child; Billy also has an adult daughter, Alexa Ray, with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. Roderick is his fourth wife; they married on July 4, 2015.

Speaking of daughter Della, Billy tells the paper, “She sleeps through the …read more