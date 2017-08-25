Apple cider vinegar not a ‘magical elixir,’ expert says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite the hype in the health and wellness community surrounding apple cider vinegar, a nutrition expert says most of its alleged medical benefits have not been proven.

Cindy Lai, a surf instructor and apple cider vinegar enthusiast, told ABC News that she drinks one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar a day for her health, and uses it in her hair after she goes surfing.

“It’s something to get my metabolism going in the morning, but it also makes me feel good,” Lai said, adding that she drinks it “in place of coffee.”

Apple cider vinegar, which is essentially fermented apple …read more