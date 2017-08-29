Approximately 100 dogs airlifted out of Texas, following Harvey’s catastrophic flooding

Sam Miller/The HSUS(HOUSTON) — The Humane Society of the United States flew approximately one hundred dogs from Texas to New Jersey on Tuesday, as many communities in the area are still reeling from the deadly flooding left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

“Every single dog that’s coming up will be up for adoption … If the pilots on the plane don’t try to adopt them first,” Katie Jarl, the Texas senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, told ABC News on Tuesday, adding that “everybody was falling in love with them.”

Jarl said that on Tuesday they put approximately …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462