April the giraffe gives birth before online audience

Animal Adventure Park/YouTube(NEW YORK) — After months of waiting, April the giraffe finally gave birth Saturday morning.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, has been live-streaming the 15-year-old pregnant giraffe on YouTube since late February, and millions of viewers have tuned in.

A zoo spokesperson announced Saturday morning that April, who has been pregnant for 16 months, was now in “active labor” and the zoo’s team was assembling to assist in the long-awaited birth.

Well over a million people watched the zoo’s live-stream as April gave birth to the baby giraffe.

The calf’s front hooves appeared first followed by the snout …read more