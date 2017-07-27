Are John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are back together?

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan in 2013 (Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic)According to Page Six, John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are seeing each other again.

A source tells the outlet, “They are together. It’s been a few months.”

The Indiana rocker and perennially cute rom-com star broke up in 2014 after three years.

Page Six reports that Ryan was spotted at the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s concert in Queens, New York, on July 11.

“Meg was at his recent Forest Hills Stadium concert, dancing on the side of the stage,” according to the source.

