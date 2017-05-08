Are The Who and Guns N’ Roses planning a joint tour?

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesThe Who and Guns N’ Roses apparently are co-headlining a show this October in Argentina and according to a published report, it could be just one of several shows the bands will be playing together in South America this fall.

Buenos Aires, Argentia’s Estadio Unico de la Plata is advertising an October 1 show by the two bands, with tickets going on sale later this month. And Blabbermouth reports that the two bands “are also rumored to be planning joint performances in several cities in Brazil as …read more


