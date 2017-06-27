Aretha cancels concert at Toronto Jazz Festival this Saturday “as per doctor’s orders”

Monica Morgan/Getty ImagesAretha Franklin has canceled her concert at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival scheduled for this Saturday, July 1, at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts because of unspecified health reasons. According to a message posted on the festival’s website, the Queen of Soul is unable to travel to Toronto this week, “as per doctor’s orders.”

There is some good news, however: Franklin has confirmed that she’ll perform at next year’s Toronto Jazz Festival on June 28. Fans who purchased tickets for the July 1 show via Ticketmaster or …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462