Aretha Franklin chosen by “TIME” magazine as one of the “women who are changing the world”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images In 1987, Aretha Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and thanks to that achievement, TIME magazine has chosen to profile the Queen of Soul for its FIRSTS project, which salutes 46 “women who are changing the world.” Aretha is included on the list as “The Singer.”

In the accompanying article, Franklin reflects on the influence her music has had, noting, “I didn’t think my songs would become anthems for women. But I’m delighted. Women probably immediately feel compassion and …read more