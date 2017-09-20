Aretha Franklin gets the Royal Orchestra treatment

atlantic recordsFans are about to hear Aretha Franklin in a whole new way.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Franklin signing with Atlantic Records, Rhino will release A Brand New Me: Aretha Franklin with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Due November 10, the 14-track disc pairs seminal recordings the young Queen of Soul made for Atlantic in the 1960s with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

The orchestral recordings were done at legendary Abbey Road studios in London, with brand new backing vocals led by Grammy-winner Patti Austin.

Among the tracks refreshed with orchestral backing are Franklin’s chart-topping hits “Respect,””Think” and …read more