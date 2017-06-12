Aretha Franklin honored with street naming, key to the city at Detroit Music Weekend

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesIt was Aretha Franklin weekend in Detroit. Actually it officially was the inaugural Detroit Music Weekend festival, but it turned into a celebration of The Queen of Soul

Billboard reports that Aretha was honored with a street naming and a tribute concert, as well as headlining her own free concert in downtown Detroit.

The 75-year-old received a key to the city from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during a break from her live set on Saturday and sang selections from her 60-year recording career including “Freeway of Love,” “Skylark,” “Chain of Fools” …read more


