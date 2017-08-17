Aretha Franklin says she’ll open a new club in Detroit as part of her “retirement plan”

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesAretha Franklin announced earlier this year that she will be retiring from touring at the end of 2017, and now the Queen of Soul has revealed a new “retirement plan”: she wants to open a nightclub in her hometown of Detroit where she’d occasionally perform.

Franklin tells the Detroit Free Press that the venue would be an intimate club called — what else? — Aretha’s, which would be located downtown. “From time to time I would sing,” she explains, “and of course, I would have special artists come …read more


