Ari Schultz, 5-year-old heart transplant recipient who went viral, dies

WCVB-TV(BOSTON) — The Massachusetts boy who went viral earlier this year after his parents’ blog shed light on the five-year-old’s health ordeal — he had more than 10 operations, including one heart transplant — died Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page.

“Ari passed away peacefully this evening listening to the Red Sox,” Ari “Danger” Schultz’s family wrote on its Facebook page.

The tragic news comes a day after Ari’s parents, Mike and Erica Schultz, wrote on their Facebook page and blog, “Echo of Hope,” that Ari had been admitted to the emergency department at the Boston Children’s Hospital and placed …read more