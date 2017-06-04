Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack ‘really emotional’ at benefit

Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester(MANCHESTER, England) — Fans who attended Ariana Grande’s concert last month, which was struck by a terrorist attack that killed 22, were given the VIP treatment at her star-studded benefit concert Sunday.

The “One Love Manchester” benefit concert is being held to raise funds for those affected by the May 22 bombing inside Manchester Arena, which also injured more than 100 others.

Inside Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford venue, Grande’s fans who attended her concert last month, had a special reserved section at the front of the T-shaped stage.

Since the attack, many concertgoers have become friends, one …read more