Army vet loses 125 pounds on yoga plan of former pro-wrestler Diamond Dallas Page

Obtained by ABC News(NEW YORK) — After a 2011 semi-truck accident crushed his hip and legs, Buddy Rich’s weight increased to over 300 pounds and he fell into a suicidal depression.

“The one thing that stopped me was my daughter,” the Florida military veteran said of his thoughts of suicide. His daughter was born just three weeks before the accident.

Rich had served in U.S. Army as a specialist in an engineering detachment from 2003 to 2008 and in the Army Reserves from 2008 to 2011. Afterward, he returned to school and worked for a delivery company. One of his closest friends …read more