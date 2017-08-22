Around the World in a Day: Prince memorabilia heads to London for major exhibit

Richard E. Aaron/RedfernsIn 2007, Prince played a run of 21 sold-out shows at London’s O2 arena. Now, memorabilia from his Paisley Park archives are coming to that same venue as part of a special exhibit.

The U.K. paper The Guardian reports that the exhibit, titled My Name Is Prince, will mark the first time the memorabilia has been displayed outside of Paisley Park since the music icon’s death last year.

Fans will be able to see Prince’s stage costumes, jewelry, song lyrics and customized guitars, including one he played during his first TV …read more