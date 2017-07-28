Art Garfunkel announces fall book tour to promote upcoming memoir, “What Is It All but Luminous”

KnopfArt Garfunkel‘s recently reported memoir, What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, will be published September 26, and the famed folk-rock singer has lined up a series of appearances to promote the book. The tour is mapped out from a September 25 event in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, through an October 15 appearance in Miami.

Most of the events will feature a conversation with Garfunkel focusing on his book, his life and his music career.

What Is It All but Luminous features the acclaimed vocalist opening up about his fruitful musical partnership and turbulent friendship with …read more