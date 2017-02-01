Art Garfunkel to Publish “Luminous” Memoir in September; Lines Up 2017 Tour Dates

KnopfArt Garfunkel will open up about his life, including his fruitful musical partnership and turbulent friendship with Paul Simon, in a new memoir titled What Is It All but Luminous: Notes from an Underground Man, which will be published on September 26.

In the book, the lauded singer will share recollections about his childhood in Queens, New York, his post-Simon & Garfunkel solo career, his work as an actor, his passion for reading and walking, his life as a family man and his recent struggle to regain his singing voice after being stricken with a vocal-cord ailment.

