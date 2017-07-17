Artificial sweeteners could cause weight gain over time, review of studies says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Too much sugar, we know, is linked to obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. And people who are watching their weight may choose the artificial sweetness to fight back products like aspartame, sucralose and steviocide (brand names: Equal, Splenda and Stevia.)

But a new analysis of studies in the Canadian Medical Association Journal looked at the long-term heart health, weight, stroke incidence and blood pressure levels of more than 406,000 people who said they use artificial sweeteners in place of sugar and found that the effects weren’t on the plus side.

“We found that consumption of nonnutritive sweeteners was …read more