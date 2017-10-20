As “Bat Out of Hell” turns 40, Meat Loaf admits he doesn’t like listening to his classic album

Sony Music EntertainmentMeat Loaf‘s classic album Bat Out of Hell was released 40 years ago this Saturday, October 21. The album, the singer’s debut solo effort, was his first of many projects with songwriter Jim Steinman.

Produced by Todd Rundgren, Bat Out of Hell only peaked at #14 on the Billboard 200, but it’s sold over 14 million copies in the U.S. and about 43 million worldwide. It features memorable hits like “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”

