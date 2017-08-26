As Harvey slams Texas, an expectant mother’s C-section may be in jeopardy

ABC News(CORPUS CHRISTI) — A cloud of uncertainty now hangs over an expectant mother who had to flee her home in Texas to avoid Hurricane Harvey’s wrath: She’s slated to have a C-section on Tuesday, but now that the Category 4 storm has slammed into the Lone Star State, she’s unsure if it’ll happen.

Danielle Weeks — joined by husband William Weeks and their daughters Annabella, 5, and Elizabeth, 18 months — fled their home in Port Aranas after being told to evacuate. They headed to a Best Western, only to be evacuated from there and forced to move to another …read more


