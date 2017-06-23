As Queen + Adam Lambert hit the road again, Lambert says he still has his “pinch me” moments

Credit: Xavier Vila

Adam Lambert has been singing with British rock legends Queen on and off since 2011, and they’ve done a number of tours together. But as Queen + Adam Lambert kick off a new tour tonight in Phoenix, Arizona, Adam admits he still can’t believe he’s now the frontman of the same band whose song he belted out at his American Idol audition.

“I do have my ‘pinch me’ moments, yeah,” he tells ABC Radio. “Like, I’ll finish a song…and I’ll kind of think, ‘Is this my life? This is …read more