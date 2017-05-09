Ashley Graham opens about body shaming and her new book

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Ashley Graham gets “very candid” in her new book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, about the fat-shaming she said she endured at home in her youth.

“I really believe that parents need to know that they are shaping the future of their children,” Graham, 29, said on ABC News’ Good Morning America. “Words have power. The things that you say to yourself as a parent, even the things that you say maybe just one time to your children; they take it, and they take it into their real world and their …read more