Asia members Geoff Downes and John Wetton’s Icon side project releases “Urban Myth” live DVD/CD

Epicon RecordsFounding Asia members Geoff Downes and the late John Wetton also worked together as a duo under the moniker Icon, and now a new audio/video package documenting a February 2009 concert that they played in London has gotten its official retail release. Titled Urban Psalm, the DVD/two-CD set captures Downes and Wetton performing with a group of other talented musicians at London’s St. Mary-le-Bow church.

The show featured songs from Icon’s studio releases, Asia tunes and other material from Downes’ and Wetton’s back catalogs. Joining the prog-rock duo were longtime Rogers …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462