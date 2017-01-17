Asthma Diagnosis Later Reversed in About 1 in 3 Adults, Study Finds

moodboard/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Although asthma is considered a chronic disease, doctors have been puzzled by its often changing nature that can makes prescribing medicine, or stopping them, tricky.

A study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that about one-third of adults tested for the study, who had been diagnosed with asthma in the previous five years, showed no evidence of the condition during later follow-up examinations and testing.

“We see a lot of people who were told they have asthma and we can’t confirm it,” Dr. Richard Lockey, the director of Allergy and Immunology at the …read more