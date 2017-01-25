At Least 80 Sick in Massive Mumps Outbreak in Washington State

iStock/Thinkstock(SPOKANE, Wash.) — Health officials in Washington State are fighting an outbreak of mumps that has infected 80 people in Spokane, according to the local health department.

The outbreak has been ongoing since the end of last year, when two people were reportedly infected with the disease. Of the 80 infections reported, 50 were among those who had been vaccinated for mumps, five in unvaccinated people and 25 in people whose vaccination status was not clear, the Spokane Regional Health District reported yesterday.

The health department said they expect to see more cases from the outbreak.

